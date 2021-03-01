Broncos, Raiders tied, 24-24 midway through 4th quarter of exciting, if meaningless game

It was a game of pride in the season finale matchup of AFC West rivals who again will miss the playoffs.

DENVER — Beneath a cloudy, somber sky, the Broncos lined up for their fifth consecutive season finale with little to play for.

There was no playoff berth at stake Sunday, as there hasn’t been since Peyton Manning heroically came off the bench in the second half of the Broncos’ final game in 2015. Again, a win against the Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High would have been nice – if they’re going to keep score regardless of a game’s stakes, it always feels better to win than lose -- but it would not change the disappointment of a fourth consecutive Broncos’ losing season.

There was the No. 44 decal on the back of each Bronco helmet in honor of the team’s first superstar, Floyd Little, who died Friday at 78. A moment of silence was held. Those were nice touches, if under sad circumstances.

And then it was time to play before zero fans Sunday. Both sides did a nice job playing as hard as they could while also hoping, let’s face it, not to carry a major injury into the offseason.

It was an exciting contest, especially in the second half with the teams tied, 24-24 halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Raiders were up 17-10 at halftime on two long touchdown passes by quarterback Derek Carr.

But the Broncos, on the strength of a fine, game-management-style performance by quarterback Drew Lock and a 9-yard touchdown run by Melvin Gordon to start the four quarter, went up, 24-17 early in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders answered with a long drive capped by Josh Jacobs' 28-yard, game-tying touchdown run with 7:27 left in regulation.

The Broncos entered the game with the NFL's worst turnover ratio of -20 -- double the next worst team, San Francisco and its -10. But for the finale, the Broncos were +4 as their defense forced four takeaways while Lock and the offense played clean football.

The Raiders led at halftime 17-10 on two long touchdown passes by Derek Carr.

The Broncos entered the game 5-10. The Raiders were 7-8.

Lock threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Troy Fumagalli and a 2-yard, two-point conversion to Jerry Jeudy in the fourth quarter, but it’s difficult to read whether Lock could do anything in the final game here Sunday to change opinions from those who matter most, the Broncos’ braintrust. When he’s hot, he’s electric. There is the feeling that because he had little practice due to injury as a rookie last year, and no offseason practice this year due to the virus shutdown, Lock simply needs more time to develop.

The alternative to staying patient with Lock – Carson Wentz? Andy Dalton? Sam Dalton? – isn’t exactly ripe with quarterbacks who played well this season.

But when Lock is careless, the result has been too many game-losing turnovers. There is also concern, until he proves otherwise, he may never have the accuracy or decision making to become a top 12 quarterback.

He’s not close now and one final game wasn’t going to change a full-season worth of inconsistency that had him ranked 35th among 36th quarterbacks who qualified for the passing title entering the final week.

Still, Lock was played pretty well, throwing the short TD to Fumagalli and guiding the Broncos to a 10-3, first-quarter lead. The big play in the drive was a 29-yard catch-and-run by receiver Tim Patrick, who limped to the locker room after the play with a foot injury and didn't return

The Raiders tied it when Carr lofted a beautiful 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Darren Waller, who beat slot cornerback Will Parks on the play. Parks was left along on arguably the most dangerous receiving tight end in the game. Later in the half, Carr connected with receiver Bryan Edwards on a similar pattern for a 26-yard touchdown that beat newcomer cornerback Patrick Motley.

Besides Patrick, the Broncos also lost right guard Graham Glasgow to his nagging shoulder injury. He was replaced by rookie Netane Muti.

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon entered the game needing 107 yards rushing to reach 1,000 for the second time in his career. Gordon had 61 hard-fought yards on 22 carries with the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Lock was 22 of 36 for 221 yards with the TD to Fumagalli, and no interceptions for an 87.8 rating.

Carr was 18 of 29 for 279 yards and two TDs but also two interceptions for an 83.0 rating. He also had one TD pass to Nelson Agholor wiped out by an offensive pass interference penalty and lost another to Agholor because he badly underthrew the receiver, who had Motley beat by a couple of steps. Motley recovered to break it up. Raiders tight end Darren Waller was again a tough guard, as he had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Jacobs did go past the 1,000-yard milestone with 82 yards rushing on 12 carries.

The Denver defense entered the game with only 12 takeaways, which would have set a franchise-low. But the Broncos came up with four takeaways. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia forced two fumbles that his teammates recovered and the two safeties, Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, each came up with a key, second-half interception. Simmons has five interceptions on the season.

