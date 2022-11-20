Broncos lead Raiders, 13-10 in 4th quarter as Kubiak calls plays

QB Russell Wilson likes the change as he's 13 of 15 for 147 yards. A short McManus field goal is blocked on final play of half.

DENVER — A quiet type like his dad, Klint Kubiak is also smart with the art of offensive play calls, like his dad.

All hail the Kubiak family.

Not that all could be fixed. Kubiak’s play calling couldn’t stop Melvin Gordon from fumbling near the goal line again or a chip-shot Brandon McManus field goal from getting blocked at the halftime buzzer. But the Broncos are leading the Las Vegas Raiders, 13-10, early in thre fourth quarter on a beautiful if chilly late-November Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

On a 46-degree day with bright sunshine in the first half, the pregame events before 69,094 at Empower Field at Mile High began on a somber note with a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting Saturday night that left 5 dead and at least 25 injured.

When it was time to play football, Klint Kubiak was ready. A son of highly successful former Broncos offensive coordinator and head coach Gary Kubiak, Klint Kubiak was handed offensive play-calling responsibilities from Broncos’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The reason? The Broncos through 10 weeks ranked last in the NFL with 14.5 points per game.

A change, even if it was for change sake, was deemed necessary. Immediately, it brought results.

For the first time all year, the Broncos scored a touchdown on their opening drive. It was quarterback Russell Wilson who got them there with his accurate passing while getting hit as he threw. He started with a scrambling 15-yard dump off to tight end Greg Dulcich for 15 yards. Wilson was hit from behind while he threw a 16-yard slant dart to Courtland Sutton.

Wilson then lofted a pass down the right sideline where Kendall Hinton made an adjustment on the ball, stepped away from a tackle and ran it down to the half-yard line before he was ruled out of bounds.

On the next play, linebacker-sized running back Latavius Murray walked in with the touchdown. Wilson was 3 of 3 for 63 yards on the drive, the Broncos only possession of the first quarter.

Another smart play by Hackett was to NOT take the defensive play-calling away from Ejiro Evero. Though the Raiders moved the ball on their first two possessions, Evero called some pressure that knocked the Raiders back to a short punt, and a missed field goal.

It was still 7-0 Broncos with 12:26 left in the first half when Denver got the ball for its second possession. Two Gordon runs for 19 yards and a couple short Wilson completions got the Broncos close enough on their second drive for kicker Brandon McManus to drill a 48-yard field goal.

It was 10-0 Broncos six minutes into the second quarter.

The Raiders didn’t waste their third possession. Star receiver Davante Adams got open twice – for a 23 yard catch the first time and 31 yard touchdown reception the second time. The Raiders were racking up the stats – early in the fourth quarter Adams had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown; quarterback Derek Carr was 14 of 21 for 154 yards and a 104.1 passer rating; and running back Josh Jacobs had 94 yards rushing on 19 carries.

Yet the Broncos were up, 13-10.

The difference was the Raiders had eight penalties for 93 yards. Some were key in extending Broncos’ drives. Some were key in killing their own drives. That was among the Broncos’ problems in the first-half of the season, but perhaps all has changed now that Hackett has delegated away some his game-management chores to Jerry Rosburg and play-calling to Kubiak.

The Broncos botched a chance to go up 17-7 or no worse than 13-7 at halftime when Gordon fumbled away a third-and-1 chance from the Raiders 3 and while right guard Quinn Meinerz recovered for a 4-yard loss, a McManus’ 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Maxx Crosby.

Crosby was incredible as besides the blocked field goal he also had 2.0 sacks to continue his career-long dominance against the Broncos.

The Broncos only had three possessions in the first half and they went for a touchdown, field goal and drive to the 2 yard line before a blocked field goal.

Wilson was 13 of 15 for 147 yards at the half with Hinton catching three passes for 57 yards and Sutton adding two catches for 37.

