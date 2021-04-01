Major Broncos shakeup: Elway moves upstairs, Russell retires, team seeks new GM

The team CEO Joe Ellis met with Elway in recent weeks about football personnel changes.

COLORADO, USA — John Elway, the undisputed No. 1 icon in Broncos history, is essentially retiring as the team’s general manager to take on an elevated consultant role with the organization.

“Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I’ve always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better,’’ Elway said in a statement. “As part of a transition I’ve thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.

“While I’ll continue to be president of football operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic [Fangio].

“I will be there to support our GM and Vic, providing my perspective, helping with the big decisions and being a sounding board whenever needed. With all that goes into the day-to-day responsibilities of a GM and how the job has grown, this structure will set us up for success and allow me to focus on the big picture.

“This is a great place with all the resources to win. We have a lot of good people on the football side, and I’ll be there for them in any way possible.

“The relationship between the GM and Head Coach is very important—Vic is going to be involved in this hiring process. We’ll cast a wide net, and I will start the search immediately with input from Vic and Joe [Ellis].

“I’m excited to begin this chapter and find the next general manager of the Denver Broncos.”

Elway’s top assistant, Matt Russell, is retiring after 20 years in the football operations business.

"I am retiring,’’ Russell said in an interview with 9NEWS. “I am going to help them with the (GM) search. I've been doing this since seventh grade. I've been at a camp every summer. I talked to my wife and we want to travel. John and I talked about this for a couple weeks. My relationship with John is great. I’ll be at every game next year. I’m going to help them with the search – that’s ultimately going to be up to Joe and John – but I’ll help them in any capacity they want.”

After five consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs and 40 losses in their last four years, this is a major shakeup in Broncos personnel, and it came after several discussions in recent weeks with team CEO and president Joe Ellis.

“John Elway is the most important and impactful person in the history of the Denver Broncos,’’ Ellis said in a statement. “I have nothing but gratitude for how he accepted this challenge 10 years ago and helped us accomplish great things as an organization. In recent weeks, he and I have had a number of very positive—and honest—conversations about improving the team as well as his own future. John arrived at this decision, and I am fully supportive of him and this new structure. With all of his experience and competitive fire, I know John will be a tremendous resource for the Broncos in this role.”

A Hall of Fame quarterback who capped his 16-year career with back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1997-98, Elway seemed to be on his way to a second bronze bust halfway through his stint as the Broncos’ top football executive. Elway was hired by Broncos owner Pat Bowlen in January 2011 to take over the team’s football department. Inheriting a team that went 4-10 under Josh McDaniels in 2010 and had not been to the postseason since 2005, Elway immediately rebuilt the Broncos into a team that won five consecutive AFC West Championships, played in two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos 71-29 record at the beginning of Elway’s career is believed to be the best 100-game by any NFL GM.

Perhaps his most impressive accomplishment as a GM was putting together a team that set several still-standing offensive records in reaching the Super Bowl in 2013, only to win Super Bowl 50 two years later on the strength of their defense.

But after winning it all in 2015, Elway also oversaw a historic slump in which the Broncos have suffered four consecutive losing seasons since the franchise’s infancy years when it had 10 consecutive losing seasons from 1963-72. At the core of the Broncos’ ongoing slide has been their inability to find an average-caliber NFL quarterback, never mind an elite one as Elway was from 1983-98.

As a GM, Elway did find one future Hall of Famer in Peyton Manning. It was the run-heavy/passing-challenged Tim Tebow who led the Broncos to the AFC West title in Elway’s first season of 2011, but the GM couldn’t resist going after one of the all-time great passers when the opportunity presented himself. Manning had 12 superlative seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but he missed his 13th season of 2011 with a neck injury.

When the Colts fell to the No. 1 overall draft pick in Manning’s absence, they decided to take once-every-generation prospect Andrew Luck. Manning was released to free agency. After a whirlwind recruiting process that involved several teams, Manning chose to sign with the Broncos in part because of Elway’s low-key sales pitch.

With Manning at quarterback, the Broncos posted records of 13-3, 13-3, 12-4 and 12-4 from 2012 through 2015. The Super Bowl title didn’t come though, until Elway mutually parted ways with head coach John Fox following the 2014 season and replaced him with his longtime friend, backup QB and offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.

Manning was injured in the final half of 2015, leaving the Broncos to finally give Brock Osweiler his chance. A second-round draft pick in 2012, Osweiler went 5-2 down the stretch to help the Broncos secure a No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Manning, and a Von Miller-led defense took it from there.

But after beating Carolina in the Super Bowl, Manning retired and Elway is still looking for his worthy replacement. He first tried to recruit Colin Kaepernick from the 49ers. Kaepernick wouldn’t take a pay cut to join a Super Bowl winner.

Elway then selected Paxton Lynch with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the 2016 draft. Lynch was a bust. Seventh-round draft pick Trevor Siemian overachieved for a while but shoulder injuries in back-to-back seasons led the Broncos to try veterans Case Keenum in 2018 and Joe Flacco in 2019.

It appeared Elway might have finally found his quarterback in the second round of the 2019 draft when he took Drew Lock. But after showing enormous potential in a five-game audition to finish 2019, Lock was turnover prone this season. Elway in his final season of GM is expected to try to upgrade the quarterback position by adding more significant competition to Lock either through free agency or the draft.

Elway has also been through his share of coaches. After Fox, Kubiak resigned as head coach for medical reasons following the 2016 season. Elway hired Vance Joseph instead of Kyle Shanahan and the Broncos dropped to 5-11 and 6-10 in back-to-back seasons. Elway hired longtime NFL defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to be his head coach in 2019. After a strong finish improved the Broncos’ record to 7-9, the team endured arguably its most crippling rash of injuries ever to start the 2020 season, losing its best defensive player, Miller, and offensive player, Courtland Sutton, to season-ending injuries.

Elway’s contract expires in March 2022. Even with the team’s recent slide, the Broncos’ 96-73 overall record since the start of the Elway executive era in 2011 is eighth-best in the league and only New England has been to more Super Bowls than Denver’s two in the past 10 seasons.