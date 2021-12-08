Klis' Mike Drop podcast: 1-on-1 with Mike Boone, moving on from Chiefs loss to host Lions

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis catches up with Boone and talks about where the team now stands.

DENVER — Despite the hype of landing a Sunday Night Football primetime matchup, the Broncos' losing streak to the Chiefs rolls on.

Denver has now lost 12 games in a row to Kansas City and playoff hopes remain up in the air.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis discusses what went wrong for the team at Arrowhead Stadium. He also sits down with running back Mike Boone, who got his chance to showcase his abilities with Melvin Gordon out.

He then looks ahead to Sunday's matchup when Detroit visits Empower Field at Mile High. The Lions are fresh off their first victory of the season after defeating the Vikings last week.

