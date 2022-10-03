Randy Gregory undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, will miss several weeks

The Broncos' outside linebacker pulled up clutching his right knee in pain as Raiders' QB Derek Carr scrambled forward for a first down in the 4th quarter.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The past 24 hours have been one loss after another for the Denver Broncos.

First, the Broncos lost their season-opening AFC West Division game Sunday, falling to the rival Raiders, 32-23 in Las Vegas.

Then came MRI results back home Monday on two of their starting players, running back Javonte Williams and outside linebacker Randy Gregory. Williams suffered an ACL tear and other damage in his right knee, a source told 9NEWS.

Later in the day, sources told 9NEWS that Gregory will also miss several weeks from a right knee injury that will require arthroscopic surgery to repair. The good news is Gregory's ACL is intact. There was worry there.

But still losing Gregory is a huge blow to the Denver defense as he had been a force through the first three games, recording 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. The Broncos' top free-agent acquisition in March with a five-year, $70 million deal, Gregory pulled up clutching his right knee as Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr cut inside for a 9-yard scramble for a first down with about 6 minutes left in the game.



Carr and the Raiders wound up killing another 4 minutes off the clock before finishing the drive with a game-clinching touchdown.

With Gregory down, Baron Browning took most of his snaps at outside linebacker. Second-round rookie Nik Bonitto, and second-year player Jonathon Cooper, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, are other backups to Gregory and fellow edge starter Bradley Chubb.

