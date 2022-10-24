Russell Wilson remains day to day, Hackett says

Otherwise, no offensive shakeups are planned for London week.

DENVER — When an NFL team in today's passer-friendly, high-scoring era is scoring one touchdown or fewer in six of seven games, dramatic changes figure to be made.

And an offensive shakeup for the Denver Broncos may well be coming before the team embarks on the second half of their 2022 schedule.

It just won't happen this week as the team moves its game preparations to London.

The Broncos are flying Monday afternoon out of Denver with a scheduled arrival Tuesday morning in London. The Broncos will spend the week in the home of Abbey Road and Big Ben in preparation to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (7:30 a.m. MDT).

"Right now on a short week we're going to keep it status quo,'' Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said in a Zoom, day-after-game press conference Monday. "We're all going to work together to build a great plan. I feel like our operations have been going really well.

"We've held the ball for a long time, we've moved the ball. We need to convert on some third downs that stalled us. But we're going to keep going how we are and we'll continue evaluating. We always do."

The Broncos are a disappointing 2-5 primarily because they are scoring a league-low 14.3 points per game. Russell Wilson was the Broncos' quarterback through the first six games. He suffered a strained left hamstring that sidelined him in the Broncos' 16-9 loss Sunday to the New York Jets. Brett Rypien started in his stead and completed 24 of 46 for 225 pounds with an interception.

Hackett sounded more optimistic following the game Sunday that Wilson would play against the Jaguars than the coach did during his Zoom presser Monday.

"We're going to play it by ear,'' Hackett said. "We'll know a lot more on Wednesday. He's day to day. He's trending in the right way and we'll see where it goes from there."

