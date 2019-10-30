ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Thank goodness for the sake of TV sound bites and printed quotes, Chris Harris Jr. wasn’t traded.

The Broncos’ cornerback held his day-after-trading-deadline press conference Wednesday. He was not traded, but only after Broncos’ general manager John Elway turned down an offer from the Detroit Lions. (Harris is a Pro Bowl-caliber player for a 2-6 team, and a free agent after this season, the primary reasons why he was on trading block.)

Harris said Sunday after the Broncos’ heartbreaking defeat at Indianapolis that he didn’t want to be dealt in no small part because his wife Leah is due to deliver their fourth child at any moment. Harris was asked if his playing status for the game Sunday against Baker and the Browns was in jeopardy.

“No, I’ll be good,’’ he said. “I think she can make it. My wife is a pro just like me, so she knows. She’ll be able to figure it out, hopefully.”

Even the jaded, cynical media couldn’t help but laugh. Here’s to Leah Harris! By the way, there won’t be a Chris Harris III. The Harris’ fourth child will be their fourth daughter.

“Yeah, my four girls, so I’ve almost got a whole basketball team ready,” Harris said.

He was asked his thoughts about the Broncos’ new starting quarterback, Brandon Allen. After all, Harris has been practicing against Allen, who ran the scout team the first half of the season.

“I’m not going to judge a guy off a scout team,’’ Harris said. “I don’t want to do him like that.”

We can only surmise the scout team has struggled even more than the Broncos’ game-day offense this season.

Harris and the Broncos play against one of the league’s most hyped and popular players in Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

“Baker, right now he’s struggling a little bit. He really is, just being honest,’’ Harris said. “But he can make all the throws and he’s talented. I’ve been watching him since he was at OU. I’m from Oklahoma, so I’ve always watched him. He’s got a great touch with his ball. Right now, I think they’re just trying to get … new coach, his first time doing it, new receivers, so they’re just trying to gel.”

Harris is as confident as he is candid. He was asked which of the Browns’ two starting receivers he’d prefer to cover, Jarvis Landry or Odell Beckham Jr.?

“I want Beckham,’’ Harris said. “He’s the best receiver on their team. Landry, he has a lot of catches and he’s been great in this league. No disrespect to him. I’ve had great battles with him, too, but in their offense (Beckham) is their big-play guy.”

Nice try, Detroit. Team Harris is staying put through 2019.

