Broncos nominate Mike Purcell for Salute to Service Award

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL's commitment to recognize and honor the military community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected defensive lineman Mike Purcell, as the team’s nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award.

Presented annually by the NFL and USAA, the Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

In 2021, the national honor went to Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

The Broncos said Purcell has honored Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) for the My Cause My Cleats campaign for four-consecutive seasons. Each year, Purcell has auctioned his cleats to benefit WWP, matching the total in 2021 and raising more than $3,310 over the first three years.

In May 2021, Purcell participated in a WingMan Week Virtual Visit with Buckley Air Force Base and USO Colorado and, during the 2022 offseason, Purcell visited service men and women on a USAA Salute to Service caravan.

New this year, fans can vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award’s three finalists. Voting is open at NFL.com/SaluteFanVote until Wednesday, Nov. 30.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.