Broncos receiver leaves Broncos practice with leg injury

Patrick was not putting weight on right leg as he was helped into the trainer’s room Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick left training camp practice early Tuesday morning after suffering what appeared to be a serious right knee injury.

The fifth-year pro made a leaping-over-defender Essang Bassey catch, came down, took a couple steps, then went down in pain as his right knee gave out.

Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett were both taken for MRIs on their knee injuries, head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. Crockett suffered a knee injury during an early special teams drill and limped off the field with the aid of trainers.

There is fear the injuries to both Patrick and Crockett are serious.

Losing Patrick would be a significant blow to the Broncos' offense. Patrick, 28, had a career-high 53 catches last season for 734 yards and 5 touchdowns. This after he compiled 51 catches for 742 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2020. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the Broncos on Nov. 19, 2021.

With Patrick down, Jerry Jeudy would move into the No. 2 receiver role next to No. 1 pass catcher Courtland Sutton. No. 3 receiver KJ Hamler is recovering nicely from ACL surgery. Kendall Hinton, Tyrie Cleveland and rookie Montrell Washington would be the next receivers up if Patrick misses an extended period of time.

For clarity, Tim Patrick completed the over-the-defender (Bassey) catch and started running a couple steps when his right leg gave way. Non-contact injury. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 2, 2022

Hackett said MRIs on knees for both Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett. Tough day on first day of full pads. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 2, 2022

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather forecast information at 303-871-1492.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.