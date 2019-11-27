DENVER —

There’s not too much substance to this video. Angry commenters will likely wonder why the Denver Broncos are doing this instead of addressing their dismal 3-8 record.

Nevertheless, in a dark and dreary world, we can all benefit from a shirtless Von Miller.

And he delivered in a video tweeted by the Denver Broncos on Tuesday that depicts the linebacker saying “it feels like San Francisco” before ripping off his shirt and screaming in the Dove Valley parking lot.

At the end he pauses to admire his own reflection.

It’s unclear why any of this happened, but here we are.

You can watch the video here:

On Instagram, Miller said it “feels like summer.” It didn't.

For those of you who don’t follow Miller on social media. He truly is a gift that keeps giving. Ignore the fact this is an advertisement for a tablet and check out this GIF:

Here he is with Post Malone:

And here he is diving off of something:

Even though the Broncos aren’t great right now, it’s all a reminder you can’t not be thankful for the Vonster this Thanksgiving.

