KUSA — "Nothing about a preseason game matters much except for coming out healthy enough to play a second preseason game," writes Mike Klis, 9NEWS' Broncos Insider.

While true, this first preseason game is all about the quarterback matchups and, for 9NEWS, it's about the fans.

READ | Time for Paxton's performance to match potential

You can watch the Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos on Channel 20 with Broncos Tonight Special Edition at 6 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

READ | Klis List: Points of Broncos' emphasis in preseason opener vs. Vikings

Broncos fans, you have a chance to be featured during 9NEWS' halftime report and post-game coverage! Upload your fan photos to http://yourtake.9news.com or email to yourtake@9news.com. You may see your photo on display on the 9NEWS anchor set!

TRIVIA | Which team used to be housed at Mile High Stadium?

Your fan photos may also be showcased in our game day live blog below. Join the chat now or during the game!

Don't see the chat? Tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV