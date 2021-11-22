Newhook scores tiebreaker late, Avalanche beat Senators 7-5

DENVER — Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 for their fifth straight win.
Zach Sanford got his first career hat trick for the Senators, but it wasn’t enough in their first game in a week.
Ottawa hadn't played since a 4-0 loss to Calgary on Nov. 14 and was unable to practice for five days due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Senators got back on the ice Saturday after eight players and associate coach Jack Capuano were taken off the NHL protocol list.
Artem Zub and Josh Norris also scored and Brady Tkachuk had two assists for Ottawa, which was outshot 40-21. Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves.
>>Video above: Colorado Avalanche honor late GM Pierre Lacroix
RELATED: Avs sign Bednar to 2-year extension
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.