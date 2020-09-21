Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins Calder Trophy as NHL's top rookie

Makar received 116 first-place votes out of 170 ballots cast and ran away with the honor.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Cale Makar and the Avalanche couldn't bring home the Stanley Cup, but the defenseman won some valuable hardware on Monday night.

The NHL announced Makar as the recipient of the Calder Memorial Trophy for the 2019-2020 season, given to the NHL's top rookie on an annual basis.

Makar was a top-two selection on all 170 ballots, garnering 116 first-place votes and 54 for second, totaling 1,538 points. Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes finished second and Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik finished third.

In 57 regular season games before the NHL season was paused, Makar scored 12 goals and had 38 assists. He became just the fourth rookie in NHL history to average .88 points per game or more.

Makar, only 21-years-old, is the fourth member of the Avalanche to win the Calder Trophy, joining Nathan MacKinnon (2013-14), Gabriel Landeskog (2011-12) and Chris Drury (1998-99).