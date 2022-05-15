Playoff schedule for Avalanche vs. Blues second-round series released

DENVER — The wait is finally over.
After a week of rest following their opening-round sweep of the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL playoffs.
The schedule for each second-round series was released late Sunday night following the conclusion of the final first-round game.
Colorado will host St. Louis for Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Thursday night, respectively, at Ball Arena.
>>Below are dates, times (MT) and TV information for the Avalanche vs. Blues series
- GAME 1 – Tuesday (5/17) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT
- GAME 2 – Thursday (5/19) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT
- GAME 3 – Saturday (5/21) at Enterprise Center...6 pm...TNT
- GAME 4 – Monday (5/23) at Enterprise Center...7:30 pm...TNT
- GAME 5 (if necessary) – Wednesday (5/25) at Ball Arena...TBD...TBD
- GAME 6 (if necessary) – Friday (5/27) at Enterprise Center...TBD...TBD
- GAME 7 (if necessary) – Sunday (5/29) at Ball Arena...TBD...TBD
