Playoff schedule for Avalanche vs. Blues second-round series released

Colorado and St. Louis will kick off the second-round series Tuesday night at Ball Arena.

DENVER — The wait is finally over.

After a week of rest following their opening-round sweep of the Nashville Predators, the Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The schedule for each second-round series was released late Sunday night following the conclusion of the final first-round game.

Colorado will host St. Louis for Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday and Thursday night, respectively, at Ball Arena.

>>Below are dates, times (MT) and TV information for the Avalanche vs. Blues series

GAME 1 – Tuesday (5/17) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT

Tuesday (5/17) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT GAME 2 – Thursday (5/19) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT

Thursday (5/19) at Ball Arena...7:30 pm....TNT GAME 3 – Saturday (5/21) at Enterprise Center...6 pm...TNT

Saturday (5/21) at Enterprise Center...6 pm...TNT GAME 4 – Monday (5/23) at Enterprise Center...7:30 pm...TNT

Monday (5/23) at Enterprise Center...7:30 pm...TNT GAME 5 (if necessary) – Wednesday (5/25) at Ball Arena...TBD...TBD

Wednesday (5/25) at Ball Arena...TBD...TBD GAME 6 (if necessary) – Friday (5/27) at Enterprise Center...TBD...TBD

Friday (5/27) at Enterprise Center...TBD...TBD GAME 7 (if necessary) – Sunday (5/29) at Ball Arena...TBD...TBD

