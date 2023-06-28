x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche select a center and defenseman in NHL Draft

Colorado picked Calum Ritchie and Mikhail Gulyayev with its two first-round picks of the 2023 NHL Draft.
Credit: AP
Calum Ritchie poses with Colorado Avalanche officials after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two young hockey players were drafted by the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Calum Ritchie, an 18-year-old center from Ontario, was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena with Colorado's No. 27 overall pick.

Ritchie is a 6-foot-2, 184-pound player who comes from the Oshawa Generals of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League).

"You never know what's going to happen on draft day...It's a dream come true to be drafted by Colorado," Ritchie said. "It's unbelievable. I can't put it into words."

The Avalanche then used their No. 31 overall pick, which was acquired from Montreal in a trade involving sending Alex Newhook to the Canadiens, to select Mikhail Gulyayev.

Gulyayev is a 5-foot-10, 172-pound defenseman from Russia.

The NHL Draft will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m. (MT) for rounds 2-7 on Day 2.

