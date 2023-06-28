Avalanche select a center and defenseman in NHL Draft

Colorado picked Calum Ritchie and Mikhail Gulyayev with its two first-round picks of the 2023 NHL Draft.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two young hockey players were drafted by the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night.

Calum Ritchie, an 18-year-old center from Ontario, was selected in the first round of the NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena with Colorado's No. 27 overall pick.

Ritchie is a 6-foot-2, 184-pound player who comes from the Oshawa Generals of the OHL (Ontario Hockey League).

"You never know what's going to happen on draft day...It's a dream come true to be drafted by Colorado," Ritchie said. "It's unbelievable. I can't put it into words."

The Avalanche then used their No. 31 overall pick, which was acquired from Montreal in a trade involving sending Alex Newhook to the Canadiens, to select Mikhail Gulyayev.

Gulyayev is a 5-foot-10, 172-pound defenseman from Russia.

The NHL Draft will continue Thursday morning at 9 a.m. (MT) for rounds 2-7 on Day 2.

