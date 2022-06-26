Avs Stanley Cup parade set for Thursday

The city will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a parade and rally Thursday morning in downtown Denver.

DENVER — The City of Denver will celebrate the Avalanche Stanley Cup victory with a parade and rally Thursday morning.

The festivities begin at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park with live music, 2022 season highlight reels, live video from the parade and more.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Union Station at 17th and Wynkoop streets. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway, then travel south on Broadway to Civic Center Park.

After the parade arrives, the City and County of Denver will present a special program honoring the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions featuring:

Colorado Avalanche players, coaches and management

Team owners E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Avalanche mascot Bernie

Avalanche Ice Patrol

More information, including parade and rally maps, road closures, transportation and parking suggestions and lists of things to bring and leave at home can be found at ColoradoAvalanche.com/Celebration.

Hundreds of thousands of attendees are expected and will be shoulder-to-shoulder throughout the parade route and rally venue. Fans should not bring chairs of any kind. Items such as backpacks and large bags are discouraged and subject to inspection. Alcohol and marijuana are prohibited.

The Avalanche secured their third Stanley Cup victory in franchise history with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 Sunday. Fans packed into Ball Arena to watch the away game on the big screen and spilled into the streets of downtown Denver to celebrate.