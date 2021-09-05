Toews, Makar lead Avalanche to 3-2 win over Kings

Devon Toews recorded his first multigoal game as Colorado held off Los Angeles on the road Saturday night.

LOS ANGELES — Devon Toews scored twice for his first multigoal game and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist for the second straight game, Jonas Johansson made 16 saves and the Avalanche won for the fourth time in five games.

Rasmus Kupari scored his first career goal, Sean Walker had a goal and an assist, and the Kings lost both games of a back-to-back to the Avalanche.

Cal Petersen made 27 saves.

