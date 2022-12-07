Josh Manson signs 4-year deal with Colorado Avalanche

Josh Manson played 22 games with the Avalanche after being acquired from Anaheim in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have re-signed defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract through the 2025-26 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Manson, 30, recorded two goals and five assists in 22 games with the Avalanche after being acquired from Anaheim on March 14.

"Josh was a huge addition to our back end down the stretch and into the playoffs," Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland said. "He played big minutes on our second pairing throughout the postseason, providing a tough, steady presence in the defensive zone while also contributing on the offensive end with some key goals. Getting him under contract for the next four years helps further solidify our blue line."

Manson scored the overtime winner for his first career playoff goal in Game 1 of Colorado’s second-round series vs. St. Louis on May 17.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Manson left the club ranked fifth all-time among franchise defensemen in games played.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Champions

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.