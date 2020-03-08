Kadri scores buzzer-beating goal as Avalanche beat Blues

Kadri’s shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock to give the Avs a 2-1 win in their first game back of the NHL restart.

EDMONTON, Alberta — Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play.

The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal.

In the final two minutes, St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo went off slowly after taking a shot off the side of his right knee, teammate Alex Steen took a penalty and the Avalanche put goaltender Jordan Binnington and the Blues penalty kill under siege.