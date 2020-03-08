x
Kadri scores buzzer-beating goal as Avalanche beat Blues

Kadri’s shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock to give the Avs a 2-1 win in their first game back of the NHL restart.
Credit: Altitude TV

EDMONTON, Alberta — Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play. 

Kadri’s shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock.

The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal. 

In the final two minutes, St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo went off slowly after taking a shot off the side of his right knee, teammate Alex Steen took a penalty and the Avalanche put goaltender Jordan Binnington and the Blues penalty kill under siege.

Colorado trailed 1-0 entering the third period before Ryan Graves scored to tie the game up and ultimately lead to Kadri's dramatic game winning goal. 

