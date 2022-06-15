Avalanche win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final in OT

The crowd at Ball Arena and at watch parties across Colorado saw a thrilling finish in overtime.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche sent the crowd at Ball Arena into a frenzy, winning Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-3 in overtime.

The Avalanche now lead the National Hockey League's championship series 1-0.

The Avalanche and Lightning next play Saturday in Denver.

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Stanley Cup Final

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.