x
Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final in OT

The crowd at Ball Arena and at watch parties across Colorado saw a thrilling finish in overtime.

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche sent the crowd at Ball Arena into a frenzy, winning Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 4-3 in overtime.

The Avalanche now lead the National Hockey League's championship series 1-0.

The Avalanche and Lightning next play Saturday in Denver.

Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram (4) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) fall to the ice during the first period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/John Locher )

