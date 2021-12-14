Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

Colorado has won five games in a row.

DENVER — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 for their fifth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week.

The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak that capped an 11-1 surge.

Nazem Kadri returned from a two-game absence with two assists and has a team-leading 36 points for Colorado.

