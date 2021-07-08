Hottest temperatures in Olympics history recorded Thursday, Friday

The sweltering temperatures in Tokyo have led to events being rescheduled and even some athletes dropping out of races.

TOKYO, Japan — It was 94.5 degrees in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday.

Those are the warmest temperatures ever recorded at the Olympics, just beating Athens 2004 (which reached 93.6 degrees), and Rio 2016 (which reached just under 92 degrees).

Because of the high humidity in Tokyo, the heat index has been warmer than 105 just about every day during the Tokyo Games.

The extreme heat in Tokyo has led to adjustments in some events to avoid brutal conditions and led some to call this the most strenuous Olympics Games.

The Olympic marathons and race walks were shifted north to Sapporo, more than 500 miles north of Tokyo. The marathon race time was also moved up an hour to avoid the heat.

Organizers moved the start times for the women's and men's marathon swimming races up to 6:30 a.m., hoping to beat the heat. Even with the move, two swimmers failed to finish in the sweltering conditions. David Aubry of France was carted off on a stretcher but was OK.

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa had to leave the court in a wheelchair due to heatstroke last week and had to withdraw from a match with Czech player Marketa Vondrousova.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.