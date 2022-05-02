Olympics top moments for Saturday: snowboarding, moguls, figure skating

The first full day of competition at the Olympics in Beijing included Team USA’s first medals in slopestyle and moguls and the figure skating team event.

BEIJING, China — The United States got its first medals of the 2022 Olympics on Saturday, which was the first full day of competition at the Games in Beijing.

The big events on Day 2 of the Games included the women’s snowboarding slopestyle final, men’s snowboarding slopestyle qualifications, freestyle skiing moguls and the second night of the figure skating team competition.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments in Saturday’s Olympic action.

Snowboarding

Julia Marino won the U.S. its first medal of the Games by earning silver in slopestyle. Her teammate Jamie Anderson, who got gold in this event at the 2014 and 2018 Games, finished in ninth, and American Hailey Langland finished 11th.

Marino was in first place in the medal round until Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand knocked her from the top of the leader board and took the gold. The bronze went to Tess Coady of Australia.

In men’s slopestyle qualifications, three Americans made the cut to the finals: defending gold medalist Red Gerard (fifth) and his teammates Sean Fitzsimons (3rd) and Chris Corning (11th). Only the top 12 finishers are competing in the finals, airing on NBC on Sunday night.

The top two finishers after qualifications were Yiming Su of China and Mark McMorris of Canada.

Figure Skating

The U.S. team entered as the leader on the second night of the team event, which included the women’s short program and the men’s free skate.

The Americans were unable to keep that lead as Karen Chen fell on a triple loop and finished in fifth. Later in the evening, U.S. skater Vincent Zhou – substituting for Nathan Chen, who skated the short program – came in third.

Overall, the U.S. fell to second place in the standings behind the ROC, going into the last night of the team event.

Freestyle Skiing

Four U.S. women landed slots in the finals for freestyle skiing moguls, with two of them – Jaelin Kauf and Olivia Giaccio – making it to the final round.

Kauf’s final run was enough to put her in first place until she was bumped from the top of the podium by Jakara Anthony of Australia. Anastasia Smirnova of the ROC took bronze, and Giaccio finished in sixth.

U.S. skiers Hannah Soar finished in seventh place and Kai Owens finished in 10th place.

