Loveland Ski Area to open Wednesday

Loveland Ski Area opened last year on October 25.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area announced it will be opening on Wednesday, No. 11 for the 2020/2021 ski season.

“We have been waiting to welcome everyone back to the mountain since our season ended in March and are happy to announce that Opening Day is finally here,” said Chief Operating Officer Rob Goodell. “We want to do everything we can to make sure we remain open for the entire season and are counting on everyone to do their part to help keep the season going. Be safe and be smart so we can keep skiing & riding. We invite everyone to come celebrate the start of what is sure to be another great season with us on Wednesday.”

Video above is of snowmaking operations at Loveland Ski Area in October.

The ski area's newest chairlift, Chet's Dream, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, offering one top-to-bottom run over a mile long. Lift service will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays.

Loveland Ski Area will remain open seven days a week, until closing day, which is scheduled for sometime in early May, according to a news release.

Early season tickets are $75 for adults and $35 for children ages 6-14.

Due to restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, no tickets will be sold on the mountain. All tickets must be purchased online, the ski area announced.

For a complete list of Loveland's new policies and procedures for the 2020/2021 season, go to skiloveland.com/coronavirusupdate.

