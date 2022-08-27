Man killed in speed flying crash in Summit County

Summit County Rescue Group said the man crashed after launching from Peak 6 near Breckenridge Saturday.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing while speed flying in the mountains of Summit County Saturday.

Summit County Rescue Group said in a release that they learned at 9:38 a.m. that a speed flyer had gone missing after launching from Peak 6.

Speed flying is similar to paragliding, using a smaller wing that is designed for descent rather than ascent.

The person who reported the missing man said he called 911 after he didn't find his friend in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot where they were both supposed to land and couldn't reach him by phone.

A rescue team traveled to the top of Peak 6 from the Breckenridge side in an off-road vehicle to search for the missing man. With the help of a Flight for Life helicopter, they found him and confirmed that he was dead. His speed wing was found tangled with the broken-off top of a tree.

The man's body was recovered with the use of technical gear and ropes and taken to the Summit County coroner. His name has not been released.

