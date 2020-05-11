Rapids clinch MLS playoff berth with 1-0 win over Timbers

Colorado punched its ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 on the road Wednesday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kellyn Acosta scored in the 83rd minute and the Colorado Rapids clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 victory over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

The Rapids had five games called off this season because of coronavirus cases. But instead of total points, Major League Soccer decided to use points per game for playoff position, boosting Colorado's chances with fewer games played.

Portland has allowed 14 goals in the final 15 minutes of its games this season.

