Rapids rout LAFC for 1st place in Western Conference

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jonathan Lewis scored two goals in the Colorado Rapids' 5-2 win over Los Angeles FC on Sunday.

The win booted LA from playoff contention and put the Rapids in first place in the Western Conference on the last day of the regular season.

Collen Warner, Cole Bassett and Dominique Badji also scored for Colorado, who earned the first-round bye by a point when Seattle played to a 1-1 draw at Vancouver.

Cristian Arango and Brian Rodriguez had second-half goals for Los Angeles.

> Video above: Former Rapids and USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard leads charge to bring World Cup to Denver

