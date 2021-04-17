Maurer helps FC Dallas to 0-0 tie against Colorado

The Rapids played to a draw in their season opener on the road Saturday.

DALLAS — Jimmy Maurer made six saves to help FC Dallas secure a point in a 0-0 tie with the Colorado Rapids in the season opener for both teams.

It’s the 12th consecutive year Dallas has earned at least a point in its season-opening contest with seven wins and five draws.

Dallas hasn’t lost an opener since 2009 when the Chicago Fire won 3-1.

Maurer’s last big save of the night came late in the game when he denied former teammate Michael Barrios. William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

