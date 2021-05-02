Rapids beat Vancouver for first win of 2021 season

Diego Rubio was the hero, scoring in the 26th minute off a free kick just outside the penalty box and providing the game's only tally.

SANDY, Utah — The Colorado Rapids earned their first win of the 2021 season on Sunday night, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1-0.

Vancouver had a penalty kick awarded late off a controversial foul on a corner kick, but replay review overturned the call on the field and the Rapids held on for the win.

Colorado now sits at 1-1-1 on the year and will be back at it Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park against Minnesota United FC. It will be a rematch of last year's first-round playoff game in which the Rapids lost.

>>Video above: Rapids look to build off last season's improvement in 2021

