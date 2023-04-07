Rapids reschedule 4th of July fireworks show

The show will be held after the Rapids' match Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids on Wednesday announced a new date for their annual Fourth of July fireworks show, which was postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The show will be held after the Rapids' match Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. That match against FC Dallas is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

"Members of the public who would like to enjoy the fireworks show without attending the match are welcome to watch from the lots surrounding DICK’S Sporting Goods Park, which offer free parking," the team said in a news release. "However, visitors must have a July 8th game ticket to be granted entrance into the stadium."

The fireworks show was originally scheduled for the conclusion of the team's July 4 match against the Portland Timbers. That game kicked off after a two-hour weather delay, but was suspended at halftime due to inclement weather.

Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the team said the fireworks show was postponed "due to extended weather delays & local ordinances."

The match versus the Timbers will resume at a later date, which is yet to be announced. Tickets purchased for July 4 will be honored at that rescheduled date. The team said they will contact July 4 ticketholders with additional information.

