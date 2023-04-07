Here's how much rain fell across the Denver area Tuesday

People at Fourth of July celebrations up and down the Front Range took shelter as storms moved across the area Tuesday night.

DENVER — Several strong storms impacted Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays across the Denver metro area and Front Range Tuesday night.

Spectators at Fourth of July fireworks festivities in Arvada, Aurora, Fort Collins, Commerce City, Lone Tree and Westminster had to take shelter as heavy rain, wind and lightning moved through the area.

Thornton received nearly two inches of rain in a short period of time Tuesday night. Independence Day celebrations at Thornton's Carpenter Park were interrupted by the deluge.

Broomfield, Loveland, Nunn, Denver, Strasburg, Evergreen, Akron, Aurora, Fort Morgan, Brighton and Boulder all had reports of more than an inch of rain Tuesday.

Here some rainfall totals from across Colorado on Independence Day:

Thornton - 1.82 inches

Broomfield - 1.77 inches

Loveland - 1.67 inches

Nunn - 1.57 inches

West Denver - 1.44 inches

Central Denver - 1.42 inches

Strasburg - 1.40 inches

Evergreen - 1.34 inches

Cheyenne, Wyoming - 1.25 inches

Akron - 1.20 inches

Fort Morgan - 1.20 inches

North Aurora - 1.18 inches

Lafayette - 1.13 inches

East Aurora - 1.12 inches

East Boulder - 1.12 inches

South Denver - 1.11 inches

Brighton - 1.10 inches

Drake - 1.10 inches

Montbello - 1.07 inches

Wiggins - 1.04 inches

Kittredge - 1.03 inches

Central Boulder - 1.02 inches

Wellington - 1 inch

Lakewood - 0.99 inches

Fort Collins - 0.98 inches

Erie - 0.93 inches

Central Aurora - 0.92 inches

Westminster - 0.87 inches

Golden - 0.83 inches

Estes Park - 0.83 inches

Red Feather Lakes - 0.80 inches

Englewood - 0.78 inches

Arvada - 0.71 inches

Yuma - 0.71 inches

Littleton - 0.68 inches

Lyons - 0.66 inches

Parker - 0.65 inches

Castle Rock - 0.65 inches

Foxfield - 0.63 inches

Perry Park - 0.59 inches

Franktown - 0.53 inches

Ken Caryl - 0.52 inches

The Pinery - 0.50 inches

Boulder's drone show, originally scheduled to begin at dark, was delayed at Folsom Field. The show started, then stopped, and an "inclement weather" message went up on the stadium screen.

The Colorado Rapids' match and fireworks show in Commerce City were delayed and postponed until a later date. The Blues Traveler concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was also delayed.

The stormy weather is expected to move out of Colorado Thursday, leaving more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will continue with much the same forecast, including more chances for some strong storms.

Then Sunday and into next week, Colorado will see drier weather with more sunshine and highs finally warming back into the 90s.

