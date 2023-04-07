Here's how much rain fell across the Denver area Tuesday

DENVER — Several strong storms impacted Independence Day celebrations and fireworks displays across the Denver metro area and Front Range Tuesday night.
Spectators at Fourth of July fireworks festivities in Arvada, Aurora, Fort Collins, Commerce City, Lone Tree and Westminster had to take shelter as heavy rain, wind and lightning moved through the area.
Thornton received nearly two inches of rain in a short period of time Tuesday night. Independence Day celebrations at Thornton's Carpenter Park were interrupted by the deluge.
Broomfield, Loveland, Nunn, Denver, Strasburg, Evergreen, Akron, Aurora, Fort Morgan, Brighton and Boulder all had reports of more than an inch of rain Tuesday.
Here some rainfall totals from across Colorado on Independence Day:
- Thornton - 1.82 inches
- Broomfield - 1.77 inches
- Loveland - 1.67 inches
- Nunn - 1.57 inches
- West Denver - 1.44 inches
- Central Denver - 1.42 inches
- Strasburg - 1.40 inches
- Evergreen - 1.34 inches
- Cheyenne, Wyoming - 1.25 inches
- Akron - 1.20 inches
- Fort Morgan - 1.20 inches
- North Aurora - 1.18 inches
- Lafayette - 1.13 inches
- East Aurora - 1.12 inches
- East Boulder - 1.12 inches
- South Denver - 1.11 inches
- Brighton - 1.10 inches
- Drake - 1.10 inches
- Montbello - 1.07 inches
- Wiggins - 1.04 inches
- Kittredge - 1.03 inches
- Central Boulder - 1.02 inches
- Wellington - 1 inch
- Lakewood - 0.99 inches
- Fort Collins - 0.98 inches
- Erie - 0.93 inches
- Central Aurora - 0.92 inches
- Westminster - 0.87 inches
- Golden - 0.83 inches
- Estes Park - 0.83 inches
- Red Feather Lakes - 0.80 inches
- Englewood - 0.78 inches
- Arvada - 0.71 inches
- Yuma - 0.71 inches
- Littleton - 0.68 inches
- Lyons - 0.66 inches
- Parker - 0.65 inches
- Castle Rock - 0.65 inches
- Foxfield - 0.63 inches
- Perry Park - 0.59 inches
- Franktown - 0.53 inches
- Ken Caryl - 0.52 inches
- The Pinery - 0.50 inches
Boulder's drone show, originally scheduled to begin at dark, was delayed at Folsom Field. The show started, then stopped, and an "inclement weather" message went up on the stadium screen.
The Colorado Rapids' match and fireworks show in Commerce City were delayed and postponed until a later date. The Blues Traveler concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre was also delayed.
The stormy weather is expected to move out of Colorado Thursday, leaving more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Friday and Saturday will continue with much the same forecast, including more chances for some strong storms.
Then Sunday and into next week, Colorado will see drier weather with more sunshine and highs finally warming back into the 90s.
