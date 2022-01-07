Decorated defender returns to Colorado Rapids for 2022 season

“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” said the Rapids' GM.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids have signed defender Steven Beitashour to a one-year contract with an option for an additional year, the club announced Friday.

Beitashour, 34, appeared in 11 matches for Colorado in 2021, his first full season with the club. The fullback originally signed with Colorado in September 2020.

“Steven is one of the most decorated and experienced defenders in our league,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids Executive VP& General Manager. “His leadership and versatility contributed greatly to our conference-topping season in 2021 and we look forward to welcoming him back for another year in Burgundy.”

Beitashour started his career with the San Jose Earthquakes in 2010 and went on to win the 2012 Supporters’ Shield during his four seasons. He then moved to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

In 2017, Beitashour played 22 matches for Toronto FC. Beitashour also spent two seasons with LAFC, playing 25 matches, before joining the Rapids in 2020.

Born in California to Iranian parents, Beitashour has earned six senior international caps for Iran and was selected to the 23-man roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

