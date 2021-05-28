Jaelin Howell wins Hermann Trophy

Former Fossil Ridge High School student Jaelin Howell was named the top player in women's college soccer

The Missouri Athletic Club and United Soccer Coaches Association named Florida State midfielder Howell the winner of the MAC Hermann Trophy, presented to the top female player in NCAA Division I soccer. It's the soccer equivalent of college football's Heisman Trophy.

She started in all 16 games for the Seminoles this season as their starting holding midfielder. She has helped anchor a backline that recorded 11 shutouts in 16 games and only allowed eight goals all season. Howell also scored five goals and registered two assists.

The junior midfielder helped Florida State reach the national title game, where the Seminoles lost on penalties to Santa Clara. She helped Florida State win a national title in 2018 as a freshman.

