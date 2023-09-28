Woman killed in Aurora auto-pedestrian crash

The crash happened on South Chambers Road and East Pheasant Run Parkway.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday night.

The crash happened on South Chambers Road near East Pheasant Run Parkway, according to police.

Aurora Police first tweeted about the crash at about 11:17 p.m. Wednesday.

A silver sedan was driving northbound on South Chambers Road when the hit a woman who was crossing the roadway eastbound near East Pheasant Run Parkway, poilce said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, according to Aurora Police.

The driver of the sedan remained on scene and is cooperating with officers, according to police.

Northbound South Chambers Road was closed at Smokey Hill Road as officers processed the scene, police said.

