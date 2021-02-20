1 person killed in Boulder County crash

Another person was brought the hospital with serious injuries after the three-vehicle crash.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Boulder county Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 170 just after 7 p.m., according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

That is near the Eldorado Park and Ride and Marshall Mesa Trailhead.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, Cutler said.

A 49-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

A 19-year-old woman who was driving the third vehicle that was involved was not injured, Cutler said.

Cutler said they don't know who caused the crash at this time. He said they are investigating the possibility that the driver who was injured may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

