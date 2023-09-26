Fatal crash on Interstate 25 in Douglas County

Multiple lanes of northbound I-25 were closed as crews investigated the fatal auto-pedestrian crash near Happy Canyon Road.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 25 were closed Tuesday morning as Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash near Happy Canyon Road.

Calls about the crash came in at about 6:08 a.m., according to Trooper Gabriel Moltrer with CSP.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling northbound on the interstate, according to state patrol.

The left two lanes of I-25 were closed down near Happy Canyon Road as crews investigated the crash, Moltrer said.

The vehicle involved in the crash remained on scene, according to state patrol.

