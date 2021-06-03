I-25 to close for 18 hours starting Saturday in Lone Tree

Northbound I-25 will be closed for 18 hours over the weekend in Lone Tree.

LONE TREE, Colo. — Northbound Interstate 25 will close overnight multiple times in June for emergency bridge repairs.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and contractor Kraemer North America will be working to replace part of the Sky Ridge Avenue Bridge over I-25, between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue, that was struck by a commercial truck in February.

CDOT said it expects the most extensive impacts will be in early June.

The first major closure of northbound I-25 will be from 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5 through 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6. Northbound I-25 will be closed for 18 hours. Two inside lanes of southbound I-25 will also be closed.

Significant delays are expected for both north and southbound drivers. Motorists are urged to avoid traveling in the area during the closures.

CDOT said there are no further anticipated daytime full highway closures, but full overnight closures will continue through many nights in June.

CDOT crews will replace the portion of the bridge that was damaged in February. The work will involve taking down part of the structure and completely replacing it with a new girder and bridge deck.

