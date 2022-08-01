x
I-70 westbound closed for rolled-over cement mixer

There was no estimated time of reopening the westbound lanes after the crash between Ward Road and West 32nd Avenue.
Credit: Wheat Ridge Police

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday afternoon west of Ward Road due to a rollover-over cement mixer.

There was no estimated time of reopening, except that Wheat Ridge Police said on Twitter that cleanup was going to take awhile. Traffic was being diverted onto Highway 58. 

The call of the rollover crash came in at 2:08 p.m., according to Arvada Fire Protection District. The cement mixer blew a tire and overturned.

The driver was OK, according to Wheat Ridge Police.

