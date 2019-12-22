AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle that police say might have been speeding early Sunday morning in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said they received 911 calls of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed that the two-door coupe was westbound on East Colfax Avenue and had just passed Laredo Street when the vehicle hit the pedestrian, a man, who was crossing Colfax.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The man's identity will be released by the Adam's County Coroner's Office.

Police said that speed might have been a factor in the incident.

The investigation remained ongoing.

