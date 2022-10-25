Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver

Detour signage will be posted, but drivers should expect delays.

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver.

Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue.

A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with crews working Monday through Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The project will occur in two segments at the same time, requiring the following traffic impacts during working hours:

Quebec Street between East 12th and East 17th avenues will be closed in both directions, one block at a time. Each block should take two weeks to complete. Crews will begin work at East 12th Avenue and move north.

Quebec Street between East 17th and East 23rd avenues will be closed in both directions, first from East 17th Avenue to Montview Boulevard, then from Montview Boulevard to East 23rd Avenue. Each phase of this work will take approximately six weeks.



