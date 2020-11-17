Trail Ridge Road closes for the season in Rocky Mountain National Park

Portions of the road were already closed due to the impact of the East Troublesome Fire.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) was closed to through travel for the season on Tuesday.

Currently, the road is open to Many Parks curve on the east side of the park and to the Grand Lake Entrance on the west side of the park, RMNP said in a press release.

Portions of Trail Ridge Road were already closed due to safety issues related to impacts from the East Troublesome Fire.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the United States. It climbs to 12,183 feet and connects the towns of Estes Park and Grand Lake.

The road has few guardrails and no shoulders, and 11 miles of it are above 11,500 feet. In the winter, drifting snow, strong winds and below freezing temperatures create hazardous driving conditions.

Last year, the road closed for the season on Oct. 31.

Trail Ridge Road usually opens in the last week of May, weather permitting. This year, the opening was on June 4. The earliest the road has opened was on May 7, 2002; the latest was June 26, 1943.

Old Fall River Road also is closed for the season.

Both Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road will remain open to bicycles and leashed pets through Nov. 30 and will reopen on April 1, except during road maintenance and emergency closures. After Dec. 1, both roads are open only to pedestrians.