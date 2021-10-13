Wheat Ridge breaks ground on Wadsworth improvement project

A new project aims to modernize Wadsworth from 35th Avenue to I-70.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The City of Wheat Ridge has broken ground on a new project to modernize Wadsworth Boulevard from 35th Avenue to Interstate 70.

The construction project will install new intersection designs at 38th and 44th Avenues and create safer entrances and exits for vehicles accessing businesses.

City officials said the project will also add a continuous sidewalk on the west and a bike/pedestrian path on the east side of Wadsworth from 35th Avenue to the Clear Creek Trail.

The $60-million project "will transform Wadsworth into a multimodal roadway that enhances traffic operations, improves access, and supports the vision of a livable, walkable mixed-use corridor," according to the city. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

A Public Meeting is will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall. Wheat Ridge staff and project partners including the contractor, Concrete Works of Colorado, will be on hand to answer questions.

Concrete Works of Colorado will start preparing the area adjacent to southbound Wadsworth for temporary roadway this month.

Soon all traffic will shift to the west side of the road allowing construction to begin on the new northbound lanes and improvements along the east side of Wadsworth.

The contractor team will work through the winter to relocate and install new utilities. Once improvements are complete on the east side, construction activities will move to the other side of Wadsworth.

