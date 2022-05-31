New airline ending northern Colorado service after 7 months

The airline will offer refunds to customers with flights purchased after the suspension date.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOVELAND, Colo. — America’s first new mainline airline in nearly 15 years is ending service to northern Colorado after seven months.

Avelo Airlines said it will suspend commercial flights at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) in June.

The airline will suspend commercial flights to/from Las Vegas on Thursday, June 16 and to/from Burbank, California on Friday, June 24.

Avelo Airlines, which began operating under that name in April 2021, launched the two flights from FNL in October 2021. The suspension comes as fuel and supply costs continue to rise, said FNL.

Local customers with flights booked past these dates can obtain refunds directly from Avelo Airlines at aveloair.com, 346-616-9500, or support@aveloair.com.

Last summer, Avelo ended service at Grand Junction's airport after just three months.

"While we recognize that airlines must make difficult choices, this news is disappointing to us and we know that it is also disappointing to those who choose to fly FNL," said FNL Airport Director Jason Licon. "Flights from FNL to Burbank and Las Vegas continue to be very popular, proving that local passengers desire commercial air service from our location."

Avelo Airlines 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"While this news is unfortunate, it doesn't change our airport's commitment to making travel more accessible through investment and innovation," said Licon.

"We recognize that northern Colorado travelers are looking for convenience and value and want the public to know that we will continue to seek this from other potential service providers. We remain dedicated to our partnership with United Airlines and Landline with their innovative wingless flight services, and bringing other accessible commercial air services to the residents of our region and beyond."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.