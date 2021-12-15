Delays, cancelations at DIA due to strong winds

Just two of six runways are operating under an FAA order that runs through 6 p.m., an airport spokesperson said.

DENVER — Nearly 400 fights in and out of Denver International Airport (DIA) have already been delayed as a result of strong winds expected Wednesday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

There were 111 cancelations as of 10 a.m.

In a tweet, DIA warned travelers to check their flight status with their airlines due to the strong winds that are expected throughout most of the day Wednesday.

Additional delays and cancelations are very likely and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed the airport on a ground delay program due to the winds through 6 p.m., a spokesperson for the airport said.

That means they're down to utilizing two of their six runways due to the wind patterns. Things could change throughout the day as conditions change and the latest updates can be found here.

Please check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. We're expecting high winds throughout the day, which will most likely cause delays. #cowx 🍃 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) December 15, 2021

In addition to checking flight status, airport officials are asking travelers to allow extra time to get due to the airport because there could be delays on the roadways or on rail service due to the weather.

Ahead of the anticipated winds, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Tuesday that the University of Colorado A Line trains to DIA would run on a 30-minute frequency throughout Wednesday.

Roads are already being impacted west of Denver due to the strong winds and blowing snow forcing some closures.

