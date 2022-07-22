JSX offers semi-private jet experience from Broomfield to Burbank and Dallas

The 'hop-on' jet service will offer flights from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport starting August 4, with fares starting at $249 and $219 respectively.

DENVER — Curious to experience what it feels like to fly on a private jet?

JSX, a company that describes itself as a "hop-on jet service", is offering direct daily flights, albeit not completely private, from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Dallas Love Field (DAL).

JSX says its new routes will be offered twice a day Sunday through Friday and once a day on Saturdays.

Since the airline sells its flights as a public air charter, they are able to offer a more streamlined flight experience that isn't normally seen on regular airlines.

According to JSX, benefits include the following.

People can check-in to their flight just 20 minutes prior to departure from a private terminal

No long check-in lines and a fast, effortless TSA-accepted security program

Bright, spacious, modern cabin interior featuring 30 leather seats with business class legroom, no middle seats, and power outlets at every row

Added complimentary amenities for all customers such as two checked bags (including golf bags, skis, and snowboards), drinks, snacks, and cocktails inflight

Deplaning and baggage retrieval within minutes of arrival

Pets On Jets Program: Small dogs and cats fly free of charge as long as the pet is comfortably stowed in an FAA-approved pet carrier underneath the seat in front of the owner. Most dogs up to 65 pounds can fly in-cabin by purchasing an adjacent seat.

Flights to Dallas will start at $219 and to Burbank at $249 one-way.

In addition, seasonal flights will also commence from Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport to Austin via Dallas starting June 30. This flight will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Our continued expansion into the Mountain West adds some of Colorado’s most idyllic and exciting destinations to our growing route map,” said JSX CEO Alex Wilcox.

“With demand for travel continuing to rise, our new service to Denver/Boulder and Gunnison/Crested Butte will provide our Customers with readily accessible hassle-free flights that quickly get them out of the airport and into the action.”

You can book tickets at www.jsx.com, via the mobile app, or by calling (800) 435-9579.

