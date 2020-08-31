Southwest Airlines shares Steamboat winter schedule, eyes other mountain towns

DENVER — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is moving forward with its plans to transport skiers and tourists into Colorado's mountain towns, starting with a well-known destination in time for holiday travel.
The second-largest airline serving Denver International Airport revealed in February that it would begin seasonal service to Steamboat Springs with daily flights from Denver. Steamboat Springs is home to Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., which is the fifth-largest ski area in Colorado.
Southwest will serve Steamboat Springs through Yampa Valley Regional Airport, which is about 25 miles from Steamboat Resort, with three nonstop flights a day from DIA beginning Dec. 19 along with nonstop flights from Dallas on Saturdays and Sundays through April 5, 2021. Prices for the flights are as low as $49 one way from Denver and $69 from Dallas.
