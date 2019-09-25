DENVER — Denver International Airport remains among the best-connected airports in the U.S., according to a new report released Monday.

Airline data company OAG ranked domestic airports with the highest ratio of possible scheduled connections to the number of destinations served by that airport.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), for the fourth year in a row, is the nation's and North America’s most-connected airline megahub.

Last year, Denver International Airport was named the best airport in the U.S. in the first-ever Wall Street Journal U.S. airport rankings, which scored the top 20 biggest U.S. airports across 15 categories and surveyed more than 4,800 WSJ readers on categories including overall experience, ease of use, security and restaurants.

