DENVER — Records continue to fall at DIA.

Denver International Airport (DIA) said more than 6.7 million people passed through the airport in July 2019, setting the record for most in airport history.

According to DIA, 346,000 more people passed through in July than in June 2019, the previous record-holder as the airport's busiest month.

The new busiest day record at DIA was also set in July. More than 227,000 passengers passing through the airport on Friday, July 19.

DIA served nearly 316,000 international passengers during July 2019, the most ever in airport history and an increase of 11% over July 2018.

The complete July 2019 traffic report is available at FlyDenver.com.

An aerial image of the DIA construction.

9NEWS File Photo

