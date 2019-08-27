DENVER — It’s no secret that Denver International Airport (DIA) likes to lean into its spooky reputation. See here, here and here.

Over the years, the airport has faced rumors of being the Illuminati headquarters, a residence to the lizard people, an extraterrestrial communication hub, and even an underground bunker for the elites. And then of course, there's Blucifer.

The airport has kept a good sense of humor about it all, and hasn't been shy about addressing its conspiracy-filled existence.

RELATED: Under Colorado: The secret tunnels of Denver International Airport

This Halloween season, though, the airport is once again embracing its love for all things spooky with a new exhibit called “Haunted Colorado."

The exhibit showcases supernatural hot spots throughout the state while giving travelers insights into some of Colorado's most haunted attractions.

“From cemeteries to hotels to abandoned mines, the exhibit features historical and current artifacts, intriguing objects, photographs and information to both edify, scare and excite,” a press release from DIA says.

> WATCH ABOVE: DIA embraces its Illuminati side with this talking gargoyle

Haunted Colorado exhibit

Denver International Airport (DIA)

DIA also hopes the exhibit will shine light on the people and organizations who continue to support the myths, legends and realities of Colorado's past.

"Haunted Colorado" will be on display through October, and is located on Ansbacher Hall in the Jeppesen Terminal on Level 6 North before A-Bridge security.

RELATED: DIA jokingly reveals location of Illuminati meetings

Participating exhibitors include: Fun Service, Gilpin Historical Society & Museum, Molly Brown House, Museum of Colorado Prisons, Reinke Brothers, Rocky Mountain Paranormal Research Society, Silver Plume; The Stanley Hotel, The Wizards Chest, and Tom “Dr. Colorado” Noel.

Haunted Colorado exhibit

Denver International Airport (DIA)

RELATED: We hope DIA isn't trying to tell us the end times are 'coming soon'

RELATED: DIA basically admitted the construction is for Illuminati tunnels (and Blucifer is in on it)

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS