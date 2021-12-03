Potential historic snowstorm to hit Estes Park months after fire evacuation

The storm could dump several feet of snow in Colorado, with Estes Park potentially seeing some of the highest snow totals in the state

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Estes Park could see some of the highest snow totals in the state as the town braces for multiple feet of snow predicted in the upcoming storm. Less than six months ago, everyone in the area was forced to evacuate from one of the largest wildfires in Colorado's history.

The National Weather Service predicts Estes Park could see between two to four feet of snow this weekend and has issued a winter storm warning for the area.

"Colorado is making history this year," said Sarah Wilson, Munchin House candy store in Estes Park employee. "I don’t know what we would do if we got that much snow. Definitely, be snowed in."

The remnants of the last storm on Elkhorn Ave in Estes Park are nothing compared to the two to four feet that’ll be here by Monday.

Drake Taylor picked the wrong time to visit. Just last week, he was at the beach back home in North Carolina.

"Being in North Carolina, I haven’t seen snow in about five years. It’s been a while," said Taylor. "I did not pack correctly. I did not pack for potentially five or more feet."

It's hard to think back to last October on a day that’s too cold for ice cream. Everyone in Estes Park had to flee the East Troublesome Fire as it spread over the Continental Divide and down into Rocky Mountain National Park.

"The sky was completely black. It was like raining ash. Everyone was trying to leave town at the same time. It was craziness. It looked like the end of the world," said Wilson. "We really need it because if not, we’re going to have another dry summer, and we could have more fires."

A historic fire now makes way for a potentially historic snowstorm.

